Bears beat Dinos 5-4 to even Korean Series behind home runs, lucky bounces
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jae-ho smacked his first career postseason home run and delivered an RBI single, helping the Doosan Bears beat the NC Dinos 5-4 to even the Korean Series at one game apiece.
Playing in his 79th postseason game, Kim blasted a solo home run off NC starter Koo Chang-mo in the top of the fourth inning at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Doosan starter Chris Flexen earned his first Korean Series victory after holding the Dinos to one run over six solid innings. He scattered five hits while striking out three and walking three.
The Bears walked a tightrope in the bottom ninth and survived a three-run rally by the Dinos.
Game 3 is back at the dome at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Bears scored twice in the top second with a couple of grounders against Koo. With runners at first and second, Park Kun-woo hit a slow roller to third baseman Park Sok-min, who charged hard to field it but had trouble getting the ball out of his glove. Park then made a low throw that skipped past first baseman Kang Jin-sung, and Kim Jae-ho scored from second.
Heo Kyoung-min, the next batter, hit a soft grounder to shortstop No Jin-hyuk, whose only play was at first base. Jose Miguel Fernandez came home to put the Bears ahead 2-0.
The Dinos cut the deficit in half in the bottom second thanks to Kwon Hui-dong's RBI single, but missed out on a bases-loaded opportunity later that same inning.
Flexen walked Aaron Altherr to put three men on, but Kang Jin-sung, swinging on the first-pitch cutter, grounded into a 5-3 double play.
Third baseman Heo Kyoung-min fielded the ball and stepped on the bag nearly at the same time, and threw to first to complete the twin killing.
The Bears went up 3-1 in the top fourth, as Kim Jae-ho drilled a first-pitch fastball from Koo and deposited into left field seats for a solo homer.
The Dinos tried to get something cooking in the bottom fourth, but couldn't score after loading the bases with one out.
Altherr stepped up with the bases full, and then sent a flyball to right field for what appeared to be a sacrifice fly.
But right fielder Park Kun-woo one-hopped a perfect throw to catcher Park Sei-hyok, who then tagged out Yang Eui-ji on the hand a split second before the runner could reach the plate.
The Dinos had a runner on in four of the first five innings, but they hit into five double plays, one of them more peculiar than the others.
In the bottom sixth, with Yang Eui-ji at second, Park Sok-min drilled a line drive off Flexen's leg. The ball hung in the air and landed in the glove of first baseman Oh Jae-il for the first out. Yang had already reached third by the time Oh threw to second to complete a highly unusual double play.
Flexen sustained bruising to his right knee and left arm on the play.
The Bears took a 4-1 lead on Kim Jae-ho's single in the eighth, and Jose Miguel Fernandez, who grounded into two double plays in Game 1 loss, joined the party with a solo home run in the ninth.
Those runs loomed large, as the Dinos made things interesting against closer Lee Young-ha in the bottom ninth. With the bases loaded, Altherr drove in one run with a single. The bases were still full when Kang knocked a single to left to make it 5-4.
The hit chased Lee from the game, and new reliever Kim Min-gyu put out the fire by getting the final two outs.
Koo took the loss for the Dinos after giving up three runs -- one unearned -- on seven hits and two walks in six innings.
