Veteran shortstop does damage with bat, glove in Korean Series win
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bears' shortstop Kim Jae-ho did everything in his power to help his club even the Korean Series against the NC Dinos on Wednesday.
At the plate, Kim launched his first career postseason home run and hit an RBI single. On the field, he was part of two of five double plays that the Bears turned to snuff out one Dinos rally after another.
Kim opened the fourth inning with a solo home run off starter Koo Chang-mo. He turned on a first-pitch fastball that caught the outer part of the plate and sent it over the left-field wall.
It came in Kim's 79th career postseason game and 207th at-bat. He also set a Korean Series record for most games played before hitting the first career homer: The shot came in his 37th game in the championship round.
And with the Bears nursing a 3-1 lead, Kim provided some breathing room with an RBI single in the top eighth. As pinch runner Lee Yu-chan scored, Kim tried to take second base but got thrown out.
The 35-year-old veteran, as he often does after many different types of plays, could only smile.
And Kim had much to smile about on defense, too.
In the bottom fifth inning, with Park Min-woo at first, Kim Jae-ho snared a line drive off the bat of Lee Myung-ki. Park took off before Lee made contact, and by the time Kim caught the liner, Park was already past the second base bag. It was one of the easiest double plays Kim turned in his career.
The double play to end all double plays came in the sixth inning, with Flexen taking one for the team.
With Yang at second, Park Sok-min smacked one off Flexen's leg. The ball never hit the ground and instead floated in the air. First baseman Oh Jae-il settled under it and made the catch for the first out, and threw to Kim covering second base to double up Yang.
Kim batted sixth in this game, and the bottom four hitters went 7-for-14 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored.
The most encouraging performance for the Bears was a two-hit night by Oh Jae-il, who was moved down from sixth to eighth in the lineup for Game 2.
Oh had gone 0-for-14 with nine strikeouts over his past four playoff games before Wednesday. After striking out in the second inning, Oh singled in each of his next two trips to the plate.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
