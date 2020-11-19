Korean-language dailies

-- National Assembly should adopt revised law on April 3 Uprising (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Justice Ministry warns of probing Yoon, prosecution resists (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. successfully intercepts ICBM with ship-launched missile (Donga Ilbo)

-- Third wave of pandemic starts, with more than 300 cases in 81 days (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. re-evaluates N. Korea's ICBM, signaling change in N. Korean policy (Segye Times)

-- Gimhae airport evaluation team: 'We were merely stooges used by government' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- More than 300 cases in 81 days, coronavirus spreads through daily activities (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- More than 300 confirmed cases, the country stands on the verge of third wave of pandemic (Hankyoreh)

-- With more than 300 confirmed cases again, gov't declares third wave of pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 10 trillion won to be invested in 40 biohealth companies over 3 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National Assembly tables 700 business regulation bills in 5 months (Korea Economic Daily)

