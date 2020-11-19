(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 19)

On Thursday, the government is expected to announce its 24th set of real estate measures to cool the real estate market and address a shortage of rental properties in Seoul. The measures reportedly include the idea of the government purchasing hotels in downtown Seoul and transforming them into apartments leased on jeonse (long-term deposits) or monthly rent contracts after the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) Chairman Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday signaled a creative way through the impasse. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) scoffed at the idea, as seen in a PPP lawmaker asking if the liberal government's real estate policy has ended up with hotel rooms.