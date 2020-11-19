S. Korea to up supply of houses for rent to tackle surging 'jeonse' prices
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sharply increase the supply of houses for rent over the next two years in a bid to rein in soaring prices of houses on lease, called "jeonse" here, the finance minister said Thursday.
Jeonse is a home rental arrangement unique to South Korea, in which tenants pay a large sum of money as a deposit instead of paying monthly fees. Homeowners return the deposit upon the completion of a contract, usually set at two years.
Jeonse prices have skyrocketed in recent months due largely to a supply shortage of housing lease deals, after a set of three tenant protection laws took effect in late July.
"The jeonse market stands at a critical phase, as it has seen instability heightened," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at a pan-government meeting on the property market.
To stabilize the housing lease market, the government plans to focus on increasing the supply of homes across the nation, according to the finance minister.
Over the next two years, the government plans to supply 114,000 units of houses across the nation by leasing newly built houses or public homes.
The greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's 51.6 million population, will be provided with 70,000 units of houses on lease. In Seoul, the government is eyeing the supply of 35,000 units, according to the finance ministry.
Many South Koreans view jeonse as a way to save on housing expenses, compared with monthly rent, and regard it as a step to achieving the dream of possessing their own homes.
One of the new laws designed to protect tenants allows them to extend their two-year jeonse contracts for another two years. House owners can deny tenants the right to have their deals renewed only if they or their close family members actually move in.
Since the laws went into effect, new jeonse deals have dried up in the market, as a growing number of home owners chose to move in or existing tenants exercised their right to renew their leasing contracts for another two years.
The government has rolled out a series of comprehensive measures to stem rising home prices, including tax hikes and loan regulations. But the measures have resulted in only a short-term letup in housing prices.
Amid expectations of further gains in home prices, excess liquidity from record-low interest rates has made its way to the property market.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)