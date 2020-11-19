Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open lower on valuation pressure, virus concerns

09:32 November 19, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday after hitting a nearly three-year high the previous session, as valuation pressure and concerns of surging COVID-19 cases offset vaccine hopes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.41 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,533.23 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks fell after hitting a 33-month high in the previous session. Investor wariness increased on valuation pressure and rising coronavirus cases.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.31 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 1.13 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 0.6 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.25 percent, with Celltrion gaining 1.72 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver climbed 0.71 percent, and its rival Kakao moved up 0.68 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, retreated 0.84 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,110.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.85 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK