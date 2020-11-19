Introverted pitcher willing himself to be assertive on mound
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- All he needed was one pitch, and Doosan Bears' reliever Kim Min-gyu wasn't so nervous anymore, even as he was pitching in the most important game of his life on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old came on in relief of closer Lee Young-ha in Game 2 of the Korean Series, with the Bears clinging to a 5-4 lead over the NC Dinos. The Bears entered the ninth inning up 5-1, but the Dinos now had the tying run at second and the winning run at first with just one out. The top of their order was due up.
With 8,200 fans in the stands and a lot more butterflies in his stomach, Kim threw a first-pitch fastball to Park Min-woo, who fouled it off. Kim struck him out three pitches later with a forkball.
Kim fell behind 3-1 against the next batter, Lee Myung-ki, before getting him to swing at an inside fastball and ground out to first.
After nine pitches in total, Kim had his first career postseason save, and the Bears evened up the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.
"I'd only dreamed about pitching in a Korean Series game, and once I took the mound, I felt nervous," Kim said after the game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "As soon as I let my first pitch go, nerves were gone, too. From that point and on, I was just trying to battle the hitters and finish the game."
It's that ready-to-fight mentality that Kim, usually an introvert, tries to will himself to adopt on the mound.
"At least when I am out there, I think I am a different person," said Kim, who, at the onset of his postgame presser, said he was so nervous he could barely speak. "I try to stand tall on the mound and keep telling myself, 'I am the best.' I think it has helped."
Kim didn't just save the game. He potentially saved the Bears' season. After losing Game 1 by 5-3, the Bears were in danger of blowing a four-run lead in the ninth and falling into a 2-0 series hole.
Teams have taken a 2-0 lead in the Korean Series 19 times before, and 17 of them ended up winning the championship.
Despite pitching with a four-run cushion, Lee Young-ha couldn't find the zone -- only 11 of his 23 pitches were strikes. And Kim started warming up after Aaron Altherr hit a bases-loaded single to cut it to 5-2.
Lee battled back from a 3-0 count on Kang Jin-sung to get it to a full count, only to allow a two-run single to left field that made it 5-4.
Manager Kim Tae-hyoung had seen enough and summoned Kim Min-gyu. The skipper said afterward it was between Kim and another pitcher for the key spot, and he chose Kim because he trusted the young reliever's command.
Kim has not yet allowed a run in three postseason outings. He was credited with a hold after one scoreless inning against the KT Wiz in Game 2 of the previous series. Then Kim was outstanding in earning a victory in Game 4, when he relieved struggling starter Yoo Hee-kwan in the first inning and tossed 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball.
Veteran shortstop Kim Jae-ho, the offensive hero of Game 2 with a home run and an RBI single, said he was proud to see the young pitcher come into his own on the biggest stage.
"He's evolved so much. Until last year, he was just a pitcher with good stuff but couldn't harness it," Kim Jae-ho said. "This year, I think he has made the right adjustments. I can't wait to see what he's going to do in the future. I think he's going to pitch really well."
With a postseason hold, relief win and save in his bag, what's the next step for the young pitcher?
"I'd love to celebrate a championship," Kim Min-gyu said.
