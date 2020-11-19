Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow cooperation for regional peace
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The top uniformed officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan held a videoconference on Thursday and agreed to cooperate for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
During the talks with Gen. Mark Milley of the U.S. and Gen. Koji Yamazaki of Japan, JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of lasting peace, according to the military.
Milley reaffirmed the U.S.' ironclad commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan, pledging to provide extended deterrence to the two allies using a full range of military capabilities, it said.
Agreeing with the importance of trilateral cooperation for peace in the region, Yamazaki urged North Korea to follow U.N. security council resolutions.
"The representatives of the three countries vowed to continue to work together to address issues of mutual security concerns and expand multilateral cooperation for the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," JCS said in a release.
It was Won's first trilateral meeting with Milley and Yamazaki since his inauguration in September. The previous meeting of the military leaders of the three countries was held in a videoconference in November last year when Milley visited Seoul.
Thursday's meeting was also attended by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. Phil Davidson; U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams; and U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider.
