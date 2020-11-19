Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK military #ICBM #reentry capability

More verification needed over N.K. ICBM's reentry capability: defense ministry

14:26 November 19, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- More verification is necessary to determine whether North Korea has atmospheric reentry technology for its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), the defense ministry said Thursday, following a U.S. think tank report suggesting Pyongyang has already mastered the technology.

In the 2021 Index of U.S. Military Strength report, the Heritage Foundation said Pyongyang's ICBM reentry vehicles "would likely perform adequately if flown to a normal trajectory to continental U.S. targets," citing U.S. intelligence authorities.

Asked to comment on the assessment, South Korea's deputy defense ministry spokesperson, Col. Moon Hong-sik, pointed out that North Korea has not conducted a real-range ICBM test necessary to prove its reentry capabilities.

"It is our consistent stance that additional verification is necessary to tell whether they have secured the technology," he said during a regular press briefing.

In the report, the Heritage Foundation said North Korea poses major threats to vital interests of the United States as it continues to advance its missile and nuclear capabilities.

Last month, North Korea held a massive military parade in Pyongyang and showed off a new ICBM, along with other weapons, with leader Kim Jong-un vowing to continue strengthening the country's self-defense "war deterrent."

This image, captured from Korean Central Television footage on Oct. 10, 2020, shows North Korea's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which was displayed during a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK