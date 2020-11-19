Bears' ace Alcantara receives top S. Korean pitching award

"It's an honor to receive such a huge award. I'd like to thank Doosan, my coaches and teammates and my family for giving me a chance to win this award," Alcantara said at the ceremony. He received a trophy and 20 million won (US$17,900) in prize money. "We're playing in the Korean Series, but I really wanted to come here because it's a huge honor to be the first Latin American player to win the Choi Dong-won Award."