KBO to allow clubs to cut salary in case of extraordinary events

Players must complete nine full seasons to be eligible for free agency. For hitters, a full season means appearing in at least two-thirds of a 144-game season, or 96 games. For pitchers, it means throwing at least 96 innings, or two-thirds of the 144 innings required for the ERA title. If they don't fulfill the games played or innings pitched requirements, they must have been on their team's active roster for at least 145 non-consecutive days.