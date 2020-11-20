(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 20)

The decision to expand the existing airport in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province was finalized after a yearlong feasibility study conducted by ADPi, a French company specializing in airport architecture and engineering, four years ago. At that time, the Gimhae airport plan beat other options overwhelmingly. It stood out particularly in economic efficiency. The plan was estimated to cost 4.16 trillion won ($3.74 billion), but the other two alternatives of building an airport in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, and on Gadeokdo, an island under the jurisdiction of Busan, were expected to cost 5.82 trillion won and 10.2 trillion won, respectively. Gadeokdo was also regarded the least fit for the construction of an airport because of its soft ground that would require costly landfill.