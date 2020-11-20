Prime minister asks public to avoid social gatherings amid coronavirus spread
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday asked the public to refrain from holding year-end social gatherings and nonessential outdoor activities, as the country braces for another potential wave of the pandemic, with rising sporadic cluster infections across the nation.
"We ask that you refrain from holding any scheduled year-end gatherings as much as possible and remain at home if not for essential activities," Chung said in a nationally televised live address to the public.
Chung's comments came as South Korea was grappling with a new wave of sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections across the nation, with the daily new reported cases hovering above 300 for the second straight day as of Thursday.
To prevent another wave of virus infections, the country decided to enforce tightened virus prevention measures for two weeks from Thursday in the greater Seoul area and southern city of Gwangju by raising the social distancing level by one notch to Level 1.5 under a new five-tier scheme.
