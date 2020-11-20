Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #prime minister #social distancing

Prime minister asks public to avoid social gatherings amid coronavirus spread

09:34 November 20, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday asked the public to refrain from holding year-end social gatherings and nonessential outdoor activities, as the country braces for another potential wave of the pandemic, with rising sporadic cluster infections across the nation.

"We ask that you refrain from holding any scheduled year-end gatherings as much as possible and remain at home if not for essential activities," Chung said in a nationally televised live address to the public.

Chung's comments came as South Korea was grappling with a new wave of sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections across the nation, with the daily new reported cases hovering above 300 for the second straight day as of Thursday.

To prevent another wave of virus infections, the country decided to enforce tightened virus prevention measures for two weeks from Thursday in the greater Seoul area and southern city of Gwangju by raising the social distancing level by one notch to Level 1.5 under a new five-tier scheme.

This file photo shows Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presiding over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2020, to discuss measures to contain the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK