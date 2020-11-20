Go to Contents
Court rules against state health insurer in damages suit against major tobacco firms

10:21 November 20, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court handed down a ruling Friday against the state health insurer in its yearslong smoking-related damages suit with three major tobacco companies operating in South Korea.

The Seoul Central District Court rejected the compensation request filed by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) against KT&G Corp., a local market leader, and the local units of British American Tobacco and Philip Morris.

The ruling came more than six years after the NHIS sued the three cigarette producers in April 2014, seeking compensation of 53.7 billion won (US$48 million) for cancer treatment costs.

South Korea has not seen a successful legal case against tobacco companies. Less than a week before the NHIS filed the lawsuit, the Supreme Court threw out two damages suits brought on by 30 lung cancer patients and their families against the government and KT&G Corp.

The photo provided by Yonhap News TV shows a cigarette sign. (Yonhap)

