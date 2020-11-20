Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'

Member V wrote the music and the lyrics for "Blue & Grey," a sentimental pop ballad that delves into inner anxiety and fear via the colors blue and gray as metaphoric vehicles. Suga played a central role in "Telepathy," a funky retro pop-disco that is a tribute to their fans around the world who have supported them throughout their seven-year musical career. RM, Jin and Jungkook teamed up for the seventh track "Stay," which also talks about being together despite being physically apart.

