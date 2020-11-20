Seoul stocks trade nearly flat late Friday morning on virus concerns
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Friday morning, as investors increasingly remain wary of the surging new coronavirus cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,548.57 as of 11:20 a.m.
The country's daily new COVID-19 cases exceeded 300 for the third consecutive day Friday, with authorities warning against the third wave of mass infection.
In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics edged up 0.15 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.02 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.39 percent, but leading chemical company LG Chem advanced 0.42 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.61 percent, but Celltrion added 0.85 percent.
Internet giant Naver traded flat, but its rival Kakao moved up 0.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,114.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
