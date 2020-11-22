USFK skips publication of annual security report this year

The last version, which was published in July 2019 and was available for media, carries the U.S. military's first official assessment of the North's Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The missile that Pyongyang test-fired on Nov. 29, 2017, has an estimated range of 8,000 miles, or 12,874 kilometers, which is "capable of striking any part of the continental U.S.," according to the 2019 Strategic Digest.

