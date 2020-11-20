Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 November 20, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 13 -- Microsoft says N. Korean, Russian hackers attacking COVID-19 vaccine makers
15 -- N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting in first public appearance in 25 days
17 -- U.S. successfully destroys ICBM with sea-launched interceptor in test: Pentagon
18 -- Perry says diplomatic solution still possible on N. Korea's denuclearization
19 -- U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions on 2 new N. Korean entities
