Korean sci-fi 'Space Sweepers' to be released on Netflix
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean science-fiction blockbuster "Space Sweepers" will be released through Netflix without a theatrical run, the U.S. media giant said Friday.
"We are happy to announce that Netflix will open 'Space Sweepers' simultaneously in 190 countries," Netflix said in a release. "As Korea-made dramas and movies have become the most beloved content in the world, we expect that 'Space Sweepers' will also create a global buzz."
But it did not elaborate on the exact release date of the film.
Directed by Jo Sung-hee, the film features a group of space scavengers who hunt for debris to make money in the year 2092. It's set in a fictional universe where Earth is nearly destroyed by pollution and a group of upper class people build a new habitable world in outer space.
It has been one of the most anticipated films in South Korea this year for its star-studded cast of Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri.
But its release schedules have been put off several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a handful of South Korean commercial movies going to Netflix without a run in theaters.
"Time to Hunt," an action thriller directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, became the first Korean film to be directly shown on Netflix in April.
