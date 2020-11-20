Bears' manager to keep riding young bullpen arms in Korean Series
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- When it comes to his bullpen usage, Doosan Bears' manager Kim Tae-hyoung will not fix anything that isn't broken during the Korean Series.
His 20-something relievers have thrived all postseason, despite their lack of experience, and Kim said Friday he will stick to those young guns.
"They've been pitching well so far, and I'll continue to run them out there," Kim said before Game 3 of the South Korean baseball championship round against the NC Dinos. "We have a couple of veterans who really haven't shown much so far. If our starters (in the next two games) can give us about five innings, then I'll go with our young relievers."
Kim was referring to the likes of the 22-year-old Park Chi-guk, the 25-year-old Lee Seung-jin and the 21-year-old Kim Min-gyu.
Park has not yet allowed a run in five innings covering five appearances. He has struck out six.
Lee has struck out six batters in five innings across six postseason games, while giving up two runs.
Kim Min-gyu recorded a save in Game 2 of the Korean Series Wednesday, when he retired the final two batters to lock down a 5-4 victory and strand two runners aboard.
Kim has been so effective that he will start Saturday's Game 4, the manager said.
"When he's out there, I have the confidence that he will throw strikes," Kim Tae-hyoung said.
Lee Seung-jin, who arrived in a trade from the SK Wyverns in May, said in his own pregame media conference that the key to his success has been to maintain the same mindset as the regular season.
"To be honest, this feels the same as the regular season, because we're still trying to win games," Lee said. "And I don't feel as nervous now as I did late in the pennant race, when teams were jostling for playoff positions."
Lee was on the Wyverns' postseason roster in 2018 but didn't pitch. He recalled his main responsibility then was to open the bullpen door for his teammates. He said it's a "miracle" that he finds himself playing a key role out of the bullpen, because he isn't doing anything different now than before.
"Now that I am pitching in some key situations, I am pretty proud of myself," Lee said. "But at the same time, I know I have to take care of business or I'll put the team in a bad spot."
Lee said he constantly talks with Park and Kim Min-gyu but added, "We don't really talk that much about baseball. We just try to pull each other."
Kim will get to enjoy the spotlight on Saturday as the Game 4 starter, but Lee said he's perfectly happy with his current role.
"I prefer to pitch in a lot of games as a middle reliever," Lee said. "If the team ends up in a situation where I have to make a start, then I'd do it. But I'd like to stay in the bullpen."
