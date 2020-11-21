Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- 3rd wave of coronavirus pandemic, it's safe to be spaced out (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't asks people to cancel year-end gatherings (Kookmin Daily)
-- Experts warn of more than 1,000 coronavirus cases per day (Donga llbo)
-- Daily virus infections surge, S. Korean disease control at crossroads (Segye Times)
-- Busan Port governing body suspected of engaging in secret business with N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Four-year battle to cool down property market ends in vain (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Mass infection from students preparing for state-run teacher employment exam this weekend (Hankyoreh)
-- More than 300 daily local infections, 3rd wave of pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Small, midsized companies feared of punitive damages suits (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Chem sweeps deals to provide batteries to Tesla in China (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)