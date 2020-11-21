About 60,000 take teacher exam despite virus spike
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- About 60,000 people took a state-run teacher employment examination across the country Saturday despite a new spike in coronavirus cases.
The education ministry went ahead with the test to pick new teachers for public middle and high schools despite a cluster infection at a private institute for aspiring teachers in Seoul.
A total of 39 cases, mostly students, had been confirmed at a cram school for the examination in Noryangjin, southern Seoul, as of Friday.
The exam was conducted at 110 sites across the country under strict guidelines to prevent infections. All test-takers had their temperatures taken before entering test sites and sat 2 meters apart from each other.
A total of 60,233 people applied for the test. Applicants who have tested positive were barred from the exam, while those who are in self-quarantine or subject to COVID-19 testing took it at separate sites.
The country reported 386 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload to 30,403. The daily caseload exceeded 300 for the fourth consecutive day and has stayed in the triple digits since Nov. 8, according to the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(END)