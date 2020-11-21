Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hadong #coronavirus

County raises social distancing to third-highest level

14:04 November 21, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The small southern county of Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province started to enforce the third-highest level of social distancing Saturday to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The provincial government said it raised social distancing by one notch to Level 2 under the new five-tier social distancing scheme in the Hadong county, about 360 kilometers south of Seoul, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The move came as 29 new cases had been confirmed in the past five days in the county with a population of 45,000.

Under the Level 2 distancing rules, operations of night clubs and bars are prohibited, while food and drinks can be served in restaurants and coffee shops until 9 p.m., with only takeout and delivery services available afterward.

Hadong is the second municipality in South Korea to enforce the third-highest level, following the city of Suncheon in South Jeolla Province.

South Korea has been struggling with a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic as daily cases have been above 300 for four straight days, centered on the greater Seoul area.

Health authorities, which implemented the second-lowest Level 1.5 distancing in Seoul and its surrounding regions this week, are mulling heightening the level by another notch to slow down the spread of the virus.

An outdoor market is relatively empty in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, on Nov. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK