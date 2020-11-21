Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean history

Today in Korean history

15:05 November 21, 2020

Nov. 22

1974 -- U.S. President Gerald Ford visits South Korea.

1980 -- The military-backed government of President Chun Doo-hwan issues a decree allowing the partial resumption of political activities.

1989 -- President Roh Tae-woo visits Hungary, becoming the first South Korean president to visit the former Soviet bloc country.

2001 -- South Korea test-fires a 100-kilometer-range missile.

2008 -- A United Nations committee approves a resolution on North Korean human rights.

2011 -- South Korea's ruling party-controlled National Assembly approves a free trade agreement with the United States despite strong protests from opposition lawmakers.

2015 -- Former President Kim Young-sam, who formally ended decades of military rule in South Korea and accepted a massive international bailout during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, dies at the age of 88.

2016 -- The South Korean government approves a controversial intelligence sharing pact with Japan. The pact allows the two countries to share information on Pyongyang without having to go through the United States.

2019 -- South Korea delays the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a military information-sharing accord with Japan, amid a trade row between the two neighboring countries.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK