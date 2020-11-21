(LEAD) Dinos' 20-year-old starter prevails in unexpected Korean Series pitching duel

Rucinski, who would have been lined up to start Game 5 on Monday after five days' rest, pitched the perfect ninth inning to lock down the save. He made 39 pitches -- 30 of them for strikes -- and this has ruled him out for Game 5. NC manager Lee Dong-wook announced left-hander Koo Chang-mo as his Game 5 starter for Monday. Koo started Game 2 on Wednesday and pitched six innings on 100 pitches in a 5-4 loss.

