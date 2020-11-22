Aces looking to take team to brink of Korean Series title

The 23-year-old left-hander was one of the most dominant starters in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in the first half of the regular season, with a 9-0 record and a 1.55 ERA in his first 13 starts. The Dinos shut him down in late July to give him a breather but then discovered inflammation, followed by a fracture, in his left arm. Koo was sidelined for three months and came back for a relief appearance and a start in the final week of October.