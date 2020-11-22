New virus cases over 300 for 5th day, tougher antivirus curbs in offing
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea continued to grow as they exceeded 300 for the fifth straight day Sunday as health authorities consider enforcing tougher antivirus curbs to prevent another wave of the pandemic.
The country added 330 more COVID-19 cases, including 302 local infections, raising the total caseload to 30,733, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The daily caseload has been staying in the triple digits since Nov. 8, with the figure surpassing 300 for the first time since late August on Wednesday with 313 cases. The country confirmed 386 cases on Saturday.
Cluster infections from private gatherings, public facilities and hospitals continued to pile up across the nation, putting health authorities' containment efforts in peril.
The state-run social distancing level was raised by one notch to Level 1.5 under a new five-tier scheme in the greater Seoul for two weeks Thursday to prevent another wave of virus infections.
However, health authorities said they are seriously considering elevating the social distancing scheme in the capital region to the next level as the virus infections there show no signs of letup.
The authorities warned that the third wave of the virus outbreaks appears to be in progress in the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's population.
The city of Suncheon in South Jeolla Province and the county of Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province have already started to implement Level 2 social distancing as a precautionary move.
The country reported two additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 505. However, more deaths could be reported down the road as the number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 87.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 26,466, up 101 from the previous day, with 3,762 people isolated for COVID-19 treatment, up 227 from a day ago.
