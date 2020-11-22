Coronavirus-infected members of nat'l football team to be flown home on chartered flight this week

The group includes four players -- Kim Moon-hwan and Lee Dong-jun of Busan IPark, Na Sang-ho of Seongnam FC and Jo Hyeon-woo of Ulsan Hyundai FC -- and three staffers who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Austria for friendly matches against Mexico and Qatar earlier this month. Eight other staff members who stayed back in Austria to look after them and who came in close contact with the infected will also board the flight.