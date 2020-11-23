Korean-language dailies

-- Level 2 social distancing to be issued in greater Seoul starting tomorrow, Level 1.5 adopted in Jeolla provinces (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Level 2 social distancing to be adopted again as preemptive action against resurgence in winter (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul reports record high number of patients, Level 2 social distancing to be adopted in greater Seoul area (Donga Ilbo)

-- Greater Seoul to adopt Level 2 social distancing as preemptive action ahead of national college entrance exam (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Greater Seoul under Level 2 social distancing scheme starting tomorrow (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 curfew adopted again, winter of nightmare at critical juncture (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Will Level 2 be enough amid more serious conditions compared with August? (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Have you already given up anger toward 'Nth room' sexual abuse? (Hankyoreh)

-- Greater Seoul area again under Level 2 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Shipping faces hurdles both in air, sea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Greater Seoul again adopts Level 2 on quarantine breach (Korea Economic Daily)

