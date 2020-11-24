Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice ministry ignorant of sexual minority (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KOSPI soars to record high on market liquidity, individual investors (Kookmin Daily)
-- 21-year toilet paper factory goes out of business, life also crushed like paper (Donga Ilbo)
-- Number of non-home owners increases, people in 20s, 30s enraged (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Jeonse' measures become boomerang, weighs on low-income people (Segye Times)
-- Lee Nak-yon: Let's make special law on new airport projects in Daegu, Gwangju (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Lost freshman year' for 1.95 million students (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Anxiety doubles, college entrance exam walking on thin ice over coronavirus (Hankyoreh)
-- Safe contaminated water? Release it into sea near Tokyo: angry residents (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI hits record high, foreigners bag export-oriented stocks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI hits record high, beats coronavirus to surpass 2,600 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul ratchets up restrictions to curb growing infections (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Winter phase of pandemic may be 'toughest yet,' experts say (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul seeks to revive inter-Korean economic projects (Korea Times)
