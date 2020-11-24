Korean-language dailies

-- Justice ministry ignorant of sexual minority (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- KOSPI soars to record high on market liquidity, individual investors (Kookmin Daily)

-- 21-year toilet paper factory goes out of business, life also crushed like paper (Donga Ilbo)

-- Number of non-home owners increases, people in 20s, 30s enraged (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Jeonse' measures become boomerang, weighs on low-income people (Segye Times)

-- Lee Nak-yon: Let's make special law on new airport projects in Daegu, Gwangju (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Lost freshman year' for 1.95 million students (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Anxiety doubles, college entrance exam walking on thin ice over coronavirus (Hankyoreh)

-- Safe contaminated water? Release it into sea near Tokyo: angry residents (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI hits record high, foreigners bag export-oriented stocks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI hits record high, beats coronavirus to surpass 2,600 (Korea Economic Daily)

