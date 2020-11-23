(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 23)

In fact, out of the 302 local infections, 219 broke out in the greater capital area. Yet, most major cities and provinces have reported new infections with 19 cases for South Gyeongsang Province, and 13 for South Jeolla Province. Worrisome is that "routine infections'' in daily life have been leading the new cases, in addition to the continued rise in daily infections. Suncheon in South Jeolla Province and Hadong County in South Gyeongsang Province have already raised the alert to Level 2.