(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 24)

Kang and Wang will likely discuss other pending issues such as close cooperation in coping with COVID-19, peace on the Korean Peninsula following the inauguration of the Joe Biden administration and other global issues. Before coming to Seoul, Wang will first visit Tokyo for a two-day stay. Wang is expected to attempt to solidify relations with Seoul and Tokyo, both allies of the U.S., ahead of President-elect Joseph Biden taking office on Jan. 20, as a means to check the new U.S. administration.