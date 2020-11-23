(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 23)

Apparently, Pyongyang wanted to see the reelection of President Donald Trump, who has boasted of his friendly relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump and Kim have tried to project their personal ties as amicable, though the three meetings between them in 2018 and 2019 did little to work out a deal on denuclearizing the North. Pyongyang's uncommonly long silence may be partly due to caution about giving an official response to the election results while Trump has yet to concede defeat.