Military reports highest daily COVID-19 cases over cluster infection at border unit
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The military reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, the highest daily total among service members, as cluster infections broke out at an Army unit in the border town of Cheorwon amid the nationwide spread of the virus.
Of the total, 26 enlisted soldiers and six Army officers were from the same unit in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, while the other is an Army officer stationed in the northeastern county of Hwacheon, according to the defense ministry.
The total cases at the Cheorwon unit rose to 38, but the figure is feared to grow as other members of the 200-strong unit are still awaiting their test results.
Monday's figure marks the highest daily record ever among the military population, according to the ministry data. The total number of confirmed cases among the military population grew to 263. The number has been on the rise since mid-November.
Currently, 1,673 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 1,832 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step.
Nationwide, the country added 271 more COVID-19 cases, including 255 local infections, raising the total caseload to 31,004, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
