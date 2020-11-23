Samsung Heavy wins US$2.5 bln order from Europe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a US$2.5 billion deal with a European company to provide ship blocks and other equipment.
The deal, the largest order ever the shipyard has clinched, will be finalized in December 2025, Samsung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing.
So far this year, Samsung Heavy has secured orders worth $3.8 billion, achieving 45 percent of its annual order target for the year.
With the deal, Samsung Heavy's order backlogs also rose to $21.1 billion.
Samsung Heavy also said chances are high that it will get additional orders for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Mozambique and Qatar.
