Moon states S. Korea's carbon-neutral plan in front of global leaders
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed South Korea's stated aim of going carbon neutral by 2050 during a speech at the Group of 20 (G20) summit, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Moon described Seoul's commitment as a "bold challenge" to transform relevant businesses and address the energy shortage problem, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
"It's a task that can be resolved only through international cooperation," Moon was quoted as saying, while taking part in the Day 2 session of the annual group summit held via video links the previous night (Seoul time).
The forum on the second and final day of the summit, chaired by Saudi Arabia, focused on the "inclusive, sustainable and resilient" future of the world hit hard by the virus.
Moon stressed that South Korea will keep pace with the international community in moving toward carbon neutrality.
He added Seoul plans to draw up a long-term scheme for the goal within this year.
Wrapping up the summit, Moon and leaders of 19 other major economies, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, endorsed the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) Platform aimed at reducing emissions with its 4Rs framework: reduce, reuse, recycle and remove.
"The CCE is a voluntary, holistic, integrated, inclusive, pragmatic, and complementary approach to promote economic growth while enhancing environmental stewardship through managing emissions in all sectors including, but not limited to, energy, industry, mobility, and food," read the 2020 G-20 Riyadh Leaders' Declaration.
