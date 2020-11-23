Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #South Korea #Japan #ambassador

Moon names former lawmaker Kang Chang-il as new ambassador to Japan: Cheong Wa Dae

14:10 November 23, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked Kang Chang-il, a former four-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, as South Korea's new ambassador to Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.

Kang, who used to lead the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, is known for expertise on Tokyo-related affairs.

Moon's choice of Kang is viewed as reflecting his determination to resolve pending issues that have strained Seoul-Tokyo ties, which includes a dispute over the compensation of wartime forced labor victims.

Kang is to replace Nam Gwan-pyo as Seoul's top envoy in Tokyo. Nam assumed the post in May 2019.

The undated file photo shows Kang Chang-il, who has been tapped as South Korea's new ambassador to Japan. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK