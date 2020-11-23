Moon names former lawmaker Kang Chang-il as new ambassador to Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked Kang Chang-il, a former four-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, as South Korea's new ambassador to Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.
Kang, who used to lead the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, is known for expertise on Tokyo-related affairs.
Moon's choice of Kang is viewed as reflecting his determination to resolve pending issues that have strained Seoul-Tokyo ties, which includes a dispute over the compensation of wartime forced labor victims.
Kang is to replace Nam Gwan-pyo as Seoul's top envoy in Tokyo. Nam assumed the post in May 2019.
