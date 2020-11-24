Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Busan apartment fire #fire #Busan

1 killed, 3 injured in Busan apartment fire

08:55 November 24, 2020

BUSAN, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday, leaving one dead and three injured, fire authorities said.

The fire started at around 6:50 a.m. on the 12th floor of an apartment building in the northern ward of Geumjeong in the city, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

One person was found dead on the 12th floor, while three others have been sent to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Other residents have been evacuated by firefighters who arrived at the scene, after a 13th-floor resident reported smoke coming from the lower floor.

The firefighters have put out the main blaze and are currently working to bring the fire under complete control.

This photo, provided by the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, shows the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the southeastern port city of Busan on Nov. 24, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK