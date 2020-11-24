2 more workers at Samsung's mobile research lab test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday that two more workers at its mobile research lab have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, stoking concerns of group infections at the facility.
The South Korean tech giant said two workers at its R5 lab in Suwon, south of Seoul, were infected with the virus. They worked on the same floor with an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
"Health authorities are investigating whether they contracted the virus from the initial patient or from the outside," a Samsung official said.
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, shuttered the R5 building Monday after confirming the virus case. The floor where the virus-infected employees worked are scheduled to be closed through Wednesday.
Samsung said it has ordered workers who came in close contact with the virus-infected employees to stay at home and take virus tests.
Last week, Samsung reported a worker had been infected at the R5 facility.
