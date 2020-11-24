Go to Contents
Belgium's Korean Cultural Center offers online recital program on S. Korean novels

11:19 November 24, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korean Cultural Center in Brussels (KCCB) said Tuesday it has kicked off an online program offering recitals of South Korean novels by the authors themselves.

The program, named "Reading Theater," plans to introduce short stories by four renowned Korean writers -- Han Kang, Bae Su-ah, Kim Ae-ran and Hwang Jung-eun -- through KCCB's official YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/koreanculturalcenterbrussels).

The KCCB said it will release one recital by each author every Monday for four weeks until Dec. 14, and provide subtitles in French and Dutch.

This image, provided by the Korean Cultural Center in Brussels (KCCB), shows a scene of the "Reading Theater" program held by the center. YouTube videos on four South Korean writers reading their short stories will be shared through KCCB's official YouTube channel. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Han Kang read "Blue Stone" from her 2012 novel "A Yellow Patterned Eternity" on Monday, and Hwang Jung-eun's "Falling" from her book "Passi Enters the World" will come out next week.

On Dec. 7, Bae Su-ah's "When a Train Runs over Me" from her 2017 novel "Snake and Water" will be shared, while "The Other Side," a short story by Kim Ae-ran, published in 2017, will be introduced on Dec. 14.

It is the first time the novels are being translated into French and Dutch, according to KCCB.

"We hope the videos can deliver comfort amid lockdowns in most European countries due to the resurgence of the new coronavirus pandemic," Kim Jae-hwan, the director of the KCCB, said. "We also hope this can serve as an opportunity for European readers to read more Korean literary works."

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

