Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Daewoo Shipbuilding

Daewoo Shipbuilding develops AI-based welding quality tester

15:19 November 24, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) welding quality monitoring robot for the first time in the shipbuilding industry.

The robot inspects the welded parts of ships and offshore plants with a 3-D modeling program and carries out automated welding quality tests using AI technologies, according to Daewoo Shipbuilding.

Shipbuilders usually inspect the quality of the welded parts of ships and offshore plants by taking pictures of them, but the robot will help make inspections easier, the company said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding will deploy the robots at construction sites down the road, it said.

Officials from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. look at an AI-based welding quality monitoring robot in Okpo, Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Nov. 24, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK