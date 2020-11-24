Daewoo Shipbuilding develops AI-based welding quality tester
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) welding quality monitoring robot for the first time in the shipbuilding industry.
The robot inspects the welded parts of ships and offshore plants with a 3-D modeling program and carries out automated welding quality tests using AI technologies, according to Daewoo Shipbuilding.
Shipbuilders usually inspect the quality of the welded parts of ships and offshore plants by taking pictures of them, but the robot will help make inspections easier, the company said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding will deploy the robots at construction sites down the road, it said.
