Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
SEOUL -- The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea bounced back to over 300 on Tuesday due to a pileup of sporadic infections across the nation, with tougher antivirus rules in place in the greater Seoul area amid a virus resurgence.
The country added 349 more COVID-19 cases, including 320 local infections, raising the total caseload to 31,353, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) Main opposition to push for third round of emergency virus handouts
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will push to include funds for an additional third round of coronavirus-related emergency handouts in next year's state budget, a senior party official said Tuesday.
"To help out the damaged sectors of taxi services, indoor gyms, private learning institutes and PC cafes hit by the third wave of COVID-19 and provide emergency livelihood support to households, we will provide emergency funds worth some 3.6 trillion won (US$3.23 billion) to places in need at the right time," Rep. Lee Jong-bae, head of PPP's policy committee, said during a party meeting.
-----------------
(LEAD) Drug ministry approves clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine, treatment
SEOUL -- South Korea's drug safety agency has approved clinical trials of vaccine and treatment candidates currently under development by two local drug manufacturers, industry officials said Tuesday.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Monday gave the green light to conduct a phase one clinical trial of a vaccine candidate, dubbed "NBP 2001," by SK Bioscience.
-----------------
Cafes, movie theaters adjust to new social distancing rules
SEOUL -- South Koreans in the greater capital area were forced to adjust to toughened social distancing rules Tuesday as cafes banned indoor seating and moviegoers were told to eat popcorn outside theaters.
The new Level 2 guidelines took effect at the start of the day after the government raised the scheme to stem the recent surge of the coronavirus.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 1 killed, 23 injured in Busan apartment fire
BUSAN -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday, leaving one dead and 23 injured, fire authorities said.
The fire started at around 6:50 a.m. on the 12th floor of a 24-story apartment building in the northern ward of Geumjeong in the city, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
-----------------
Major firms' Q3 overseas sales inch up despite pandemic
SEOUL -- Major South Korean companies saw their overseas sales inch up in the third quarter of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
Combined overseas sales of the country's top 100 firms by revenue totaled 181.9 trillion won (US$164 billion) in the September-July period, up 1.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).
-----------------
SK to invest 2.1 tln won in local infra project by 2025
SEOUL -- A consortium of two SK Group affiliates will invest 2.1 trillion won (US$1.9 billion) in data centers and a startup cluster in South Korea's southwest industrial complex by 2025, the transport ministry said Tuesday.
The consortium of SK E&S Co. and SK broadband Co. will invest 2 trillion won to build eight data centers in the Saemangeum industrial complex by 2025, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close at all-time high on extended foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a fifth day, finishing at an all-time high Tuesday on hopes of an economic recovery and new coronavirus vaccine development. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.17 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 2,617.76.
-----------------
One additional nat'l football team staffer tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- The South Korean men's national football team reported an additional positive coronavirus test from a staff member Tuesday, while a goalkeeper who was previously infected has since tested negative.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said a fourth team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Austria for a pair of friendly matches earlier this month.
(END)