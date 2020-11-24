Dynastic run likely at an end for Doosan Bears after Korean Series loss
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- If indeed this was the end of the championship run for the Doosan Bears, they didn't exactly go down swinging.
They only swung and missed a lot.
The Bears' bid for a second straight Korean Series title, and the fourth title in six seasons, ended Tuesday, with a 4-2 loss to the NC Dinos in Game 6. Their offense dried up and managed just two runs while losing the last three games of the series.
Given the Bears' roster situation, it could be a while before this club is playing for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship again.
The Bears have nine pending free agents, which includes their entire starting infield. Outfielder Kim Jae-hwan, who was posted for major league clubs last winter but didn't receive any offers, could try knocking on the big league doors again.
This group has been together for the dynastic run that began with the 2015 Korean Series title. They finished in third place in the regular season that year but rolled over the competition in the postseason and then knocked off the four-time defending champions Samsung Lions in the Korean Series.
In 2016, the Bears had the best regular season record and swept the NC Dinos in the Korean Series. The following year, they played in their third straight Korean Series, but the Kia Tigers got the better of the Bears.
The Bears were back in the Korean Series in 2018, after winning a league-record 93 games in the regular season. But then they ran into an SK Wyverns buzzsaw in the championship round and lost in six games.
The Bears had their moment again in 2019. They toppled the Wyverns for the top seed on the final day of the regular season and received a bye to the Korean Series, where they then swept the Kiwoom Heroes.
This year, they won their regular season finale to earn the third seed, and claimed two rounds of the postseason handily before running out of steam against the Dinos. The Bears built a 2-1 lead after taking a Game 3 marathon by 7-6, but then got shut out 3-0 and 5-0 in the next two games. They scored just two runs in the deciding Game 6.
Starter Chris Flexen did yeoman's work throughout the postseason, but he had little support from the bullpen and, in his Game 5 loss, had zero help from the lineup. Game 6 starter Raul Alcantara suffered the same fate, as he gave the Bears 5 1/3 solid innings, and the Bears' two runs came after he was already gone from the game.
The Bears hit just .219 in the Korean Series.
Some of the relievers became unplayable in the Korean Series. Closer Lee Young-ha struggled in particular, allowing six hits and a walk against nine batters he faced -- this after tossing 5 2/3 shutout innings in two previous rounds.
During their six-year run, the Bears lost some key pieces. All-Star outfielder Kim Hyun-soo left to sign with the Baltimore Orioles after the 2015 season, and when he returned home two seasons later, he signed with the Seoul rivals LG Twins. Catcher Yang Eui-ji, the 2016 Korean Series MVP, signed with the Dinos as a free agent before the 2019 season. Aces Dustin Nippert (KT Wiz) and Josh Lindblom (Milwaukee Brewers) also took their talents elsewhere after successful stints with the Bears.
And now, those who have held it together all these years could go their separate ways, too. Even if these players offer to take hometown discounts to stay put and try give it another go with the same core, the Bears likely won't be able to afford all of them.
First baseman Oh Jae-il, second baseman Choi Joo-hwan, shortstop Kim Jae-ho and third baseman Heo Kyoung-min are all eligible for free agency. Heo is the youngest of the group at 30, and with proven contact ability and an excellent glove at the hot corner, Heo will be a coveted asset. Center fielder Jung Soo-bin, also eligible to hit the open market at 30, is a pesky contact hitter and a good defender who should also command some interest.
Doosan manager Kim Tae-hyoung has enjoyed a charmed run. He's the only manager in league history to reach the Korean Series in each of his first six seasons, and also the only manager to appear in six straight Korean Series at any point, period. That streak could end next year, when his managerial skills will be put to their sternest test yet.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)