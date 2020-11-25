U.S. lowers travel advisory to Level 2 for S. Korea
WASHINGTON, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States has lowered its travel warning for South Korea by a notch to Level 2, which advises its citizens to use "increased caution" while traveling to the Asian country, the latest travel advisory posted on the website of the State Department showed Tuesday.
The department had a Level 3 travel advisory placed on South Korea since Aug. 6.
"South Korea has resumed most transportation options, (including airport operations and re-opening of borders) and business operations (including day cares and schools). Other improved conditions have been reported within South Korea," the latest advisory said of the reason for the change.
It noted a 14-day mandatory quarantine remains in effect for travelers from the United States to South Korea.
South Korea has seen a recent spike in the number of infections, but its daily cases still remain well below 400.
As of Tuesday (Seoul time), the country has reported a total of 31,353 confirmed infection cases, with 510 deaths.
The U.S. has confirmed more than 12 million cases, with more than 255,000 deaths.
