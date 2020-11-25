Go to Contents
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance

02:52 November 25, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's K-pop megastar BTS was nominated for the Grammy Award in best pop duo/group performance on Tuesday, becoming the first South Korean pop artist to be nominated for the U.S. music award.

Tuesday's nomination also makes the septet the first South Korean act to be nominated for all three major U.S. music awards that include the Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS has won both the Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

The Grammy Awards will be held Jan. 31.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a concept photo for the latest BTS album "BE." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

