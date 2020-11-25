Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice minister orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice minister suspends from duty top prosecutor, who warns of legal action (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice minister orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty, marking first time (Donga Ilbo)
-- Justice minister suspends top prosecutor from duty for first time (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice minister suspends top prosecutor from duty, seeks disciplinary actions (Segye Times)
-- Choo orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Choo orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty, Yoon wars of legal action (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choo orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty in unexpected move (Hankyoreh)
-- Choo seeks suspending top prosecutor from duty (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Choo's justice ministry orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Choo orders suspending top prosecutor from duty (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Barflies, dancing queens won't enjoy Level 2 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Forgo year-end gathering plans, health authority urges public (Korea Herald)
-- Biden transition gets government OK (Korea Times)
