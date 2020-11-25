Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #baseball #KBO #Korean Series

What trophy? KBO's Dinos celebrate Korean Series title with giant sword

09:21 November 25, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- After clinching their first-ever South Korean baseball championship Tuesday night, the NC Dinos celebrated their victory with ... a sword?

No, it wasn't the actual trophy for the Korean Series champions. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) doesn't hand out swords or any form of replica weapons.

You see, the Dinos are owned by NCSOFT, one of South Korea's top game developers. The sword that was brought onto the mound at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, after the Dinos' 4-2 victory over the Doosan Bears in Game 6, was the real-life replica of the "Execution Sword," a highly coveted item from "Lineage," one of NC's signature games.

Members of the NC Dinos celebrate their Korean Series championship following a 4-2 victory over the Doosan Bears in Game 6 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 24, 2020. Team captain Yang Eui-ji (C) is holding up a replica of "Execution Sword," a highly valued item from the game "Lineage" by NCSOFT. (Yonhap)

Team captain and Korean Series MVP Yang Eui-ji pulled the sword out of its case and held it up high, and teammates surrounding him raised their arms in one of the truly unique championship celebrations in league history.

The actual trophy was presented later in the ceremony, and it looked rather lame in comparison to the sword.

Yang said afterward that second baseman Park Min-woo broached the idea during the regular season.

Members of the NC Dinos celebrate their Korean Series championship following a 4-2 victory over the Doosan Bears in Game 6 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 24, 2020. Team captain Yang Eui-ji (C) is holding up a replica of "Execution Sword," a highly valued item from the game "Lineage" by NCSOFT. (Yonhap)

"'Lineage' has basically kept us afloat," Yang quipped. "We wanted our ownership to feel proud of our championship. Min-woo said we should do something game-related because NC is so closely associated with games. The company made an awesome replica for us."

NCSOFT CEO Kim Taek-jin, a baseball enthusiast who attended every Korean Series game, unveiled the sword himself and bumped fists with players in celebration.

The sword fit in nicely with the Dinos' postseason motto, "All for One, One for All," inspired by "The Three Musketeers." The players all wore the "All for One" patch on their jerseys. In the background of those letters on the patch are three baseball bats, representing swords from the Three Musketeers, the club explained.

NC Dinos' manager Lee Dong-wook (R) and captain Yang Eui-ji hoist the trophy after winning the Korean Series over the Doosan Bears at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK