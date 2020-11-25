1986 -- The South Korean government announces plans to build a "Peace Dam" on the upper stretches of the Han River that flows through Seoul to counter a possible North Korean "flood" offensive. The move was prompted by reports that North Korea planned to build a "Mount Kumgang" dam upstream, north of the border. The then military-backed government claimed that the North's dam was intended as a weapon to flood the densely populated capital and its surrounding areas. The South Korean dam, completed several years later, was left empty in order to contain floods that might be released by the North.

