(2nd LD) Labor group stages nationwide rallies despite virus surge
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- An umbrella labor group staged nationwide rallies Wednesday despite calls for restraint following the recent resurgence of the coronavirus.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the more militant of the country's two largest umbrella labor organizations, held the rallies in addition to a strike to protest the Moon Jae-in government's labor reform policies.
The rallies involved no more than nine people in Seoul, in line with the city government's new social distancing rules. But rallies in other parts of the country are expected to be larger depending on the restrictions of each local government.
Union members gathered outside the offices of the ruling Democratic Party's chapters in Seoul, Incheon, and other major cities and provinces.
The labor ministry said a preliminary estimate put the number of union members participating in the strike at around 34,000, or 3 percent of all KCTU members.
The Korean Metal Workers' Union, a key subgroup of the KCTU, has instructed affiliated unions to strike for two hours each by day and night.
"As always, we will fight in compliance with the antivirus measures that have been strengthened in the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19," a KCTU official said.
The group estimated that 150,000-200,000 union members would join Wednesday's walkout, including those at Hyundai Heavy Industries and GM Korea, but many expected the real figure to be much lower. During the KCTU's two walkouts last year, the labor ministry put the number of participants at 3,000 and 12,000, respectively.
The rallies came a day after the government raised its social distancing scheme to Level 2 in the greater Seoul area amid an alarming increase in daily new COVID-19 cases this month. More than 300 new cases have been reported daily in recent days.
At a government meeting early Wednesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged the KCTU to cancel its plans, citing the need to bring the pandemic under control ahead of the national college entrance exam on Dec. 3.
"While the KCTU has said it will follow disease control guidelines, it is very concerning given the developments of the COVID-19 situation as of late," he said.
The health ministry and the Seoul city government also warned of stern measures in the event the rallies are held in violation of social distancing rules.
"The government will respond strictly without exception," Sohn Young-rae, a health ministry spokesman, said at a press briefing.
Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, told a separate briefing: "We will demand compensation for damages if (the rallies lead to) an infection."
The KCTU's demands center on withdrawing a proposed bill revision banning striking workers from occupying key facilities at workplaces. The group has also demanded the enactment of three other bills that would improve the rights of workers employed by small businesses and hold companies accountable for grave industrial disasters.
