(LEAD) 55 newly enlisted soldiers test positive for new coronavirus
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Fifty-five newly enlisted soldiers tested positive for the new coronavirus at an Army boot camp in the central border town of Yeoncheon, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
They underwent virus tests after one of their colleagues showed symptoms and tested positive, even though he tested negative in an initial test taken upon his entrance into the camp, according to the ministry.
They all joined the military on Nov. 10.
The figure is feared to grow, as the authorities are conducting tests for around 1,000 new enlistees.
"We've taken necessary steps, while controlling their movement, to trace the infection and prevent further spread," a ministry official said.
Earlier in the day, the defense ministry reported three additional new COVID-19 cases.
One airman in the central city of Seosan showed symptoms while being quarantined after his unit reported an infection cluster recently, according to the ministry. The total number of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force unit came to 15.
The Army officer stationed in the border town of Paju was infected after coming into contact with a civilian patient, and one enlisted soldier in the northeastern town of Goseong tested positive following a recent vacation, according to the ministry.
Including the 55 new cases, the total number of confirmed cases among the military population stood at 322. The number has been on the rise since mid-November along with the nationwide resurgence of the new coronavirus.
As of 10 a.m., 1,942 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 3,593 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step.
Nationwide, the country added 382 more COVID-19 cases, including 363 local infections, raising the total caseload to 31,745, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
